UP: Former village head shot over old enmity during puja in Mau, Congress demands action

Mau(UP), Jun 7 (PTI) A 60-year-old former village head and Congress worker was injured after being shot at during a ceremonial ritual here on Saturday, allegedly over an old enmity, police said.

The incident took place during a prasad distribution event at the house of Nilesh Yadav in Devkali Bishunpur village in the Kopaganj area, they said.

Ramesh Rai sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was referred to Varanasi for treatment, a police officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahesh Singh Atri said 25-year-old Ashish Rai, a resident of the same village, allegedly came from behind and opened fire on the former village head.

The attack appears to be the result of an old enmity, he said, adding that police presence has been increased in the area and teams are conducting raids to nab the accused.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai condemned the attack and targeted the ruling BJP.

In a post on X, he said, "The news of the fatal attack on former village head and Congress worker Ramesh Rai in Devkali, Kopaganj, Mau, in broad daylight is sad and reprehensible." "In the BJP's jungle raj, criminals have become more powerful than the government. We demand that the culprits be arrested at the earliest and given the harshest punishment," he added.

Rai also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured Congress worker.