UP: Four arrested after lawyer attacked near Bareilly's district court

Bareilly (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Saturday for open firing at a lawyer in his chamber near Bareilly's district court, police said.

Bareilly's Superintendent of Police (city) Manush Pareek said that advocate Rajaram Solanki (55) was attacked in his chamber near the court at 3 pm on Friday. No one was injured in the incident.

He said that four attackers were caught on the spot.

According to the police, a complaint was filed by Solanki against Sachin, Dev Thakur, Rohit Kurmi, Mohit and an unidentified person.

The accused were sent to jail on Saturday, they added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ