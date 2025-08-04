UP: Four arrested with centuries-old stolen idols from Bahraich temple

Bahraich (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district have arrested four alleged thieves and recovered four ancient and highly valuable idols that were stolen from a village temple last week, officials said on Monday.

The recovery was made on Sunday following a tip-off, according to a senior official.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari told reporters on Monday that the idols, believed to be several centuries old, were stolen from a temple in Kela village under Baundi police station limits on the night of July 28.

A case was registered soon after the theft, and Bahraich Superintendent of Police Ram Nayan Singh had formed multiple teams to investigate the matter, the officer said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a police team intercepted three motorcycles carrying four suspects in the Gambhirwa area under Ramgaon police station.

Upon being searched, the team found the stolen idols in their possession, Tiwari said.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that they believed the idols to be made of ashtadhatu (a traditional eight-metal alloy used in sacred idols) and were planning to sell them at a high price to a goldsmith, he said.

The arrested men have been identified as Kuldeep Shukla, Sahibe Alam alias Badshah, Bechan, and Farmaan, all residents of the Ramgaon police station area.

The police said Kuldeep Shukla is the mastermind of the gang. He has a criminal background, including a prior case of abduction and action under the Gangsters Act.

They said that they are now working to identify others involved in the theft, including any potential buyers of the stolen idols.

SP Ram Nayan Singh has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the police personnel who successfully recovered the idols and apprehended the gang.