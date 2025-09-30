UP: Four booked in Ballia cop's death case over alleged medical negligence

Ballia (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A case has been registered against four persons, including a private hospital doctor, on Tuesday on charges of causing death by negligence in connection with the death of a constable posted at Dubhar police station, officials said.

Constable Abhay Pratap Patel, a native of Pratapgarh district and recruited in 2021, died on Monday while undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

He had recently returned to duty after a five-day leave and was scheduled to be married next month, police said.

According to police, he was initially admitted to a private hospital at the district headquarters where his family alleged negligence in treatment, which led to his condition worsening and eventual death.

When the family members reached Ballia on Tuesday, they refused to accept the body and demanded registration of a case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Mohammad Usman told PTI that on a complaint filed by the constable's uncle, Kapildev Patel, an FIR has been registered against the private hospital doctor Akash Singh, Monu Singh and two others under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A detailed probe is on in the matter, police said.