UP: Four booked, one held for firing at local RSS worker in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Four people have been booked and one of them arrested in connection with a firing incident targeting a local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker here, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Gagaha area around 8.30 pm on Tuesday when Radhamohan Singh, manager of Leelavati Singh Smarak Inter College and an RSS worker, was returning home on his motorcycle. Singh was travelling back from a meeting at the residence of a fellow RSS worker in Rakhat village.

Singh, a resident of Bhainsaha Buzurg, was intercepted near the Hukha Baba temple on the embankment in Kaithwalia village.

According to the FIR filed on his complaint, two motorcycle-borne assailants, identified as Anuj Sahni alias Gulli and Abhishek Paswan, allegedly opened fire at him with the intent to kill.

As Singh tried to escape, two other men, Omnish Yadav and Rishikesh Yadav, who were allegedly lying in wait, also started firing. A bullet hit Singh in the back, leaving him seriously injured, police said.

Despite his injuries, Singh managed to reach the house of a local resident in Kaithwalia village and raised an alarm. On seeing villagers gather, the assailants allegedly threatened him before fleeing the spot.

Police said Rishikesh Yadav has been arrested from his house, while raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused. Suspecting a wider conspiracy, police have also detained a former Samajwadi Party district panchayat member from Bhainsaha Buzurg for questioning.

Station Officer (South) Dinesh Puri said security has been tightened in the area and strict action will be taken against all those involved in the incident.