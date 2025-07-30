UP: Four brothers sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in murder case

Ballia(UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A court here has sentenced four brothers to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for fatally attacking a man following a dispute over tree cutting in Manda village in 2020.

Additional District Judge Gyan Prakash Tripathi on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 each on the four brothers -Anil Kumar, Brijesh Kumar, Vicky Kumar, and Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said. According to the prosecution, on June 26, 2020, Kanhaiya Ram was attacked with sticks and batons during a dispute over tree cutting in Manda village. He sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to them. PTI COR CDN DV DV