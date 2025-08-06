UP: Four cops, police informer booked for arresting man on false theft charge

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Four police personnel and an informer have been booked for allegedly arresting a man on the false charge of motorcycle theft last year, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR has been registered at the Manjhanpur police station against Sub-Inspector Sanjay Rai, constables Akhilesh Yadav and Fateh Bahadur Kushwaha, an unnamed woman constable and a police informer on the orders of a chief judicial magistrate court.

All the accused police personnel were posted at the Manjhanpur police station at the time of the incident, which dates back to December 19, 2024.

Shahid Abbas of Bajapur village was allegedly picked up from his house by the police and held at the police station for two days before being sent to jail, according to a complaint filed by Abbas's wife with the superintendent of police.

She also filed a complaint with the Manjhanpur police station and later approached the chief judicial magistrate court. However, the police report claimed that Abbas was arrested at a different location and not at his home.

During hearings in the court, CCTV footage was presented as key evidence, showing police personnel taking Shahid Abbas away from his house. After reviewing the evidence, Chief Judicial Magistrate Deepak Jaiswal ordered the Manjhanpur police station to file a case against the officials involved.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Manjhanpur police station, Sunil Kumar Singh, the case was registered on Tuesday night against SI Rai, constables Yadav and Kushwaha, an unnamed woman constable and an informer.

An investigation into the matter was underway, the SHO said. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD