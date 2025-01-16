UP: Four cops suspended for assaulting BJP leader at police station

Prayagraj, Jan 16 (PTI) Four police personnel, including three sub-inspectors, have been suspended for allegedly beating BJP leader Manoj Pasi at the Jhunsi police station, officials said on Thursday.

The action was taken by DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti following reports of the incident.

"The case of Manoj Pasi being assaulted at Jhunsi police station on Wednesday has come to my attention.Three sub-inspectors and one constable have been suspended with immediate effect, and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them," Bharti told PTI.

Pasi, who is the state co-treasurer of BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha, said the dispute originated from a piece of land purchased by his younger brother four years ago, where construction of a boundary wall was underway.

According to him, the work was halted on January 13 based on a "false" application filed at Jhunsi police station.

Pasi claimed, "Since January 13 and 14 were major bathing festival days, I went to the police station on January 15 to inquire about any official order to stop the work. At that point, Inspector Upendra Pratap Singh of Jhunsi police station, along with other sub-inspectors and constables, brutally assaulted me." The incident is under investigation, and further action will be based on the findings of the departmental probe, officials said. PTI RAJ KIS DV DV