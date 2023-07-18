UP: Four dead in rain-related incidents in 24 hours

Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) Four people were killed in rain-related incidents in the 24 hours ended at 6 pm on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement.

One person died of snakebite in Kanpur Dehat, one due to man-animal conflict in Bijnor and two people drowned -- one each in Varanasi and Shravasti.

According to the Irrigation Department, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Budaun and the Yamuna in Mathura.

In Uttar Pradesh, 39,216 people in 426 villages in 12 districts -- Aligarh, Bijnor, GB Nagar, Farukhabad, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur and Shamli -- have been affected by floods. PTI ABN SZM