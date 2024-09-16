UP: Four dead in rain-related incidents, primary school washed away

Lucknow, Sep 16 (PTI) Four people were killed in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, where major rivers are in spate, a report of the state relief commissioner's office said on Monday.

In Barabanki, a government primary school was washed away by the surging Ghaghara-Saryu river on Monday.

"Four persons have died due to rain-related incidents including that of drowning. One death each was reported in Etawah, Sharavasti, Sonbhadra and Fatehpur districts in the past 24 hours (from Sunday 6 pm to Monday 6 pm)," the report stated.

According to the report, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at Kachhla Bridge (Budaun), Ghazipur, and Ballia, while Sharda river is flowing above the danger mark in Palliakalan and Sharda Nagar (Lakhimpur Kheri), and the Ghaghra at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ballia and Ayodhya.

The state received 2.3 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a government primary school in Kazipur village, Barabanki, was completely washed away by the surging Ghaghara-Saryu.

The school, located in the floodplain of the Ghaghara-Saryu, was precariously situated and eventually succumbed to the river's relentless erosion, purported videos showed.

The water level of the river has now reached 62 cm above the danger mark, exacerbating the situation in the low-lying Terai region, according to local officials.

The river, which has been rising steadily due to relentless rainfall in the hilly regions and the release of 7.41 lakh cubic metres of water from Sharda and Girja barrages, has overwhelmed the area, submerging over 22 villages and causing widespread panic, they said.

Shashikant Singh, Chief Engineer of the Flood Division in Barabanki, said, "The river is flowing 62 centimetres above the danger mark. Although the water level has stabilised, the situation remains critical." In response to the crisis, the administration has declared a high alert and is urging residents to move to higher ground, Singh added.

Additional District Magistrate Arun Kumar said flood-affected areas are receiving continuous support, including food packets and ration kits, as the water levels begin to recede.

