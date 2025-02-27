UP: Four held for transformer oil, copper theft in Lucknow; one injured in police encounter

Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of transformer oil and copper from rural areas here, police said, adding that one of the accused was injured in an encounter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava said the incident occurred in Sahilamau village in Malihabad area when police received information about the gang.

Based on the tip-off, a police team reached the spot where the gang was believed to be operating, the officer said.

The accused attempted to flee the scene upon seeing the team but the gang's vehicle got stuck in a pit, leading to the arrest of -- Vipin Kumar Gautam, Shiv Yadav alias Sonu, and Manoj alias Chotu -- Srivastava said.

The fourth accused, Ranjit managed to escape and opened fire on the police team. He was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing by the team, the DCP said.

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A car containing a large amount of copper wire, live cartridges, and arms, was seized from the accused, the officer said.

The accused are being questioned and further investigation is underway, he added.