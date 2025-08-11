UP: Four held in Mirzapur for religious conversion bid

Mirzapur (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Four persons including a woman were arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to convert local residents by offering monetary inducements under the guise of religious preaching.

Religious materials were also recovered from their possession, police said.

Omkar Nath Keshari from Dabak village lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the accused were luring villagers with money and other benefits to change their religion.

Based on the complaint an FIR was registered under Sections 3/5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, police said in statement issued here.

A police team was formed who arrested Chandan Ram, his wife Ritu, Jagdish Ram and Ram Lochan Ram -- residents of Chandauli district -- from Jamalpur area here, it said.

Police recovered a bag, seven religious books and six posters from them, the statement added.

The accused have been sent to jail , police said.