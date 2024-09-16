UP: Four held in Sultanpur for converting people

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly converting people to Christianity under the guise of treating ailments and exploiting superstitions, police said on Monday.

Police Circle Officer (Lambhua) Abdus Salam said that authorities were tipped off about illegal conversion activities being conducted at the residence of Achhelal in Pakhrauli village under the Kotwali Dehat police station.

The arrests were made on Sunday after police raided a location in Sultanpur district where the accused were allegedly luring poor people of the Dalit community and children with false promises and then converting them to Christianity, a senior police officer said.

"We received information that Achhelal's house was involved in unauthorized conversion activities under the pretence of traditional healing practices. Upon investigation, it was found that Kanhaiyalal, son of Chhotelal from Bhadiyan, Lambhua, was responsible for the conversions," Salam said.

"Achhelal, along with his accomplices, was accused of exploiting the superstitions of poor Dalits, children, and adults by promising to cure their illnesses and fulfil other desires," he said.

The accused were identified as Achhelal, Rajiv Kumar, Mukesh and Subhash Kumar. The FIR was lodged under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, among others, he added.

The CO said all four accused were later produced in a local court and were sent to judicial custody.

Salam further said two other people -- Kanhaiyalal and Raju, who were previously arrested and are in judicial custody, were found to have connections with similar conversion networks in other districts.

"We are conducting further investigations and taking additional legal actions as necessary," he added.