UP: Four hunters arrested in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Five hunters have been arrested from the Amangarh forest range here and a skeleton of a wild animal recovered from their possession, a forest official said on Sunday.

He said that an investigation is being conducted to find out whether the skeleton is that of a tiger or a leopard.

Chief Conservator of Forest PP Singh said that Aslam, Shamsher, Sharafat, Rustam and Ashraf were arrested near Alipur Gurudwara in Amangarh forest range and a skeleton of a wild animal was recovered from their possession.

The scientific verification of the skeleton is being carried out by the Wildlife Institute of India). PTI COR NAV DV DV