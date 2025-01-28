UP: Four killed, 5 injured in road accident in Raebareli

Raebareli, Jan 28 (PTI) Four people, including two women died while five others were injured on Tuesday in a collision between an SUV and a tractor-trolley, police said.

The victims, from Baldu Bihar Durga Mandir area in Lucknow’s Telibagh, were en route to Prayagraj for a holy dip in the Mahakumbh fair, officials said.

The accident occurred near Kanha Dhaba on the Munshiganj bypass in the Badohar area, a police officer said.

Upon receiving information, police went to the spot and took the injured to the district hospital, where doctors declared -- Rajni Devi (70), Ashish Dwivedi (42), Deependra Rawat (40), and Maya Devi (45) -- dead, he said.

According to police, the injured -- Shubham (28), Lalita Negi (47), Kavita Rawat (40), Rajni Devi (50), and Anuj Kumar Tripathi (30) -- are undergoing treatment.

A critically injured person has been referred to AIIMS, Raebareli for further treatment.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Siddharth confirmed the deaths and said both the vehicles involved in the accident have been impounded.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ