UP: Four killed after motorcycle collides with truck in Deoria

Deoria (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) Four men died when their motorcycle rammed into a truck on the Hetimpur National Highway here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Mahuadih area around 11 pm on Monday when Nitesh (23), Atul Kumar Singh (24), Pintu Kumar Gaur (22) and Ankit Gaur (24) were en route to Hata from Kasa on the same motorcycle, officials said.

The motorcycle rammed into the truck when it had slowed down, a police officer said.

According to police the four died on the spot in the accident. Nitesh, Atul and Pintu, were from Kushinagar district, while Ankit was a resident of Deoria district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Deependra Nath Chaudhary said that none of the victims were wearing a helmet.

He said that efforts are underway to nab the truck driver who is absconding. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ