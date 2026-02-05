UP: Four killed as car hit by unidentified vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed after their car was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Gola-Lakhimpur National Highway here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred near Jalalpur village under the Gola Kotwali area, they said.

The deceased, Sunil Singh (28), his wife Sudha Singh (26) and his brother-in-law Santosh Singh (25) died on the spot, while another brother-in-law, Mukesh Singh (26) died during treatment, the police said.

They were residents of Dharma Kunda village in Bahraich district, the police added.

DSP Gola Ramesh Tiwari said Sunil's two-year-old daughter Manavi and another relative, Parvesh Singh, escaped with minor injuries and were reported to be safe.

According to the police, the family was travelling from Delhi to their village to attend a 'Tilak' ceremony when the accident occurred.

Poor visibility due to dense fog on the highway is believed to have caused the incident, the police said.

Kheri District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure all necessary assistance to the injured. PTI COR ABN APL APL