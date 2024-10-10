UP: Four killed in Varanasi as car crashes into parked dumper

Varanasi (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Four people, including a couple and an elderly woman, were killed here when their speeding car rammed into a stationary dumper on Thursday, police said.

The couple's 12-year-old son was severely injured in the accident and has been hospitalised for treatment, they said.

According to police, the accident occurred near Bihda village of Mirzamurad are when Deepak Kumar Pandey (35), a resident of Manduadih, was returning from a pilgrimage to Vindhyachal with his family.

Their car collided with a parked dumper on the highway around 5 am. Local informed the police who took the car occupants to the hospital, the police said.

They said that Deepak Kumar Pandey (35), his wife Mala Pandey (32), his mother-in-law Phool Kesari Devi (55), and a family friend, Arpita Gupta (28) from Chandpur, were declared dead, according to the police.

"Three people died on the spot, while one injured woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the trauma center," Mirzamurad Station House Officer Ajay Raj Sharma said.

"The injured child, Shivansh Pandey, has been admitted for medical care," he added.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

PTI COR KIS OZ OZ