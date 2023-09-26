UP: Four members of family sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday sentenced four members of a family to life imprisonment for the murder of a 20-year-old man three years ago.

Advertisment

Additional District and Sessions Judge Gopal Upadhyaya also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the accused -- Ishvarchand, his son Vimal, and brothers (of Ishvarchand) Deshraj and Lalit after holding them guilty under Section 302 of the IPC.

Additional district government council Arun Sharma told PTI that the victim, Rajan, had a love affair with the daughter of Ishvarchand but her family opposed their affairs.

Rajan was brought by the accused to their house at Sisona village under Chapar police station in the district, where he was beaten to death by them on June 19, 2020. Later, his body was recovered from the terrace of the accused's house.

Subsequently, Rajbiri, the victim's mother, lodged a complaint against the accused, and an FIR was registered in the case. PTI COR NAV KVK KVK