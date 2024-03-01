UP: Four of family get life term in dowry death case

Balrampur (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A local court here sentenced four members of a family to life imprisonment in the case of dowry death.

District Judge Anil Kumar Jha on Thursday convicted the victim’s father-in-law Jag Prasad Mishra, mother-in-law Radha Mishra, brother-in-law Durgesh Mishra and sister-in-law Neetu Mishra.

The judge imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 on each convict, government advocate Kuldeep Singh said.

On September 28, 2016, Amresh Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Balrampur City, filed a complaint stating that his daughter Sunita was burnt alive by her in-laws for dowry.

According to the complaint, Sunita’s in-laws burnt her alive by pouring petrol on her when their demands were not fulfilled, Singh said.

After investigation, police filed a chargesheet against the in-laws, he added.