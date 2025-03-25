UP: Four of family killed after speeding Uttarakhand roadways bus hits their motorcycle

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed and a 4-year-old girl suffered injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding roadways bus here on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Shiv Kumar (32), his wife Radha (28) his father Data Ram (60) and his son Vedansh (8).

The couple's daughter Shivi was injured in the accident, Circle Officer (CO) Gola Gavendra Pal Gautam said.

The deceased were on their way back home on a motorcycle after attending the last rites of Radha's mother in Sansarpur village.

While returning home, a speeding roadway bus of Uttarakhand hit the motorcycle on Mailani-Khutar national highway, Gautam said.

Bus driver fled after the accident, while the bus has been taken into custody by the police, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, he added.