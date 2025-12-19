UP: Four of family killed as canter rams into motorcycle in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed and one person was injured after a speeding canter rammed into a motorcycle on the Agra-Moradabad highway here on Friday night, police said.

The accident occurred around 8 pm near Khajra Khakam village under the Bahjoi police station area.

The canter hit the motorcycle carrying four people, causing it to crash into a tree, police said.

Bahjoi Station House Officer Sant Kumar said the four people travelling on the motorcycle were taken to the local community health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Suresh (35), his wife Vimlesh (30), their son Pratik (15), and Sanjay (40), all residents of Kamalpur village. The canter driver, Laxman (45), sustained injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised, the SHO said.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.