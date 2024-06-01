UP: Four people killed, two injured after pick up van runs over them in Budaun

Budaun (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Four people were killed and two injured when a pickup van ran over them while they were resting under a tree in a village here on Saturday, police said.

The incident triggered protests from villagers and family members of the victims.

The driver of the van was caught by locals and handed over to the police, they said.

District Magistrate of Budaun Manoj Kumar identified the deceased as Prakash (42), Brajpal (35), Dhanpal (55) and Gyan Singh (40) "They were among a group of people resting under a tree in Paigam Bhikampur village of the district when a pickup van lost control and ran over them. Two others were injured and have been admitted to hospital," Kumar said.

Locals and family members of the deceased began protesting over the incident and demanded swift action against the driver of the van. They also prevented the police from taking the bodies for postmortem examination, he said.

"We are in touch with the locals and have assured them of taking suitable action against the accused,' he added.

Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi told PTI that the bodies were sent for postmortem examination in the evening.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village to ensure law and order. PTI COR CDN RT RT