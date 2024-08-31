UP: Four sisters drown in river, village head dupes family of ex-gratia amount

Balrampur (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) The district administration has filed a case against a village head for allegedly duping a family of Rs 6 lakh from the ex-gratia amount they received after their four daughters drowned in a river, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on June 18 when four sisters --Reshma (13), Afsana (11), Guddi (9) and Lalli (7)-- drowned in the Kuano River in Kalu Bankat village after they ventured into the deep waters while taking a bath.

The state government on July 16 through the relief department deposited ex-gratia of Rs 16 lakh into the family's bank account, officials said.

A few days later, the village head, Jabir took Rs 6 lakh from the family on the pretext of giving it to senior officials, they said.

Following this, the mother of the deceased sisters filed a complaint against Jabir on Friday, they said.

District Magistrate (DM) Pawan Agarwal on Saturday said, "The allegations of the woman were investigated and her claim that the village head Jabir fraudulently took Rs six lakh from the ex-gratia amount given to the grieving family, was proven true." PTI COR CDN HIG