UP: Four teams formed to hunt undertrials who fled from Kannauj District Jail; case lodged

Kannauj (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar has constituted four police teams to track down the two undertrial inmates who escaped from the Kannauj District Jail on Sunday night.

Jailer Ravindra Kumar Singh of Kannauj District Jail has filed a complaint against the two escaped prisoners, Ankit and Dimpy, at the Gursahaiganj police station, SP Kumar said on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case against the duo under Section 262 (resistance to lawful apprehension) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said, adding that that the four police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the accused.

DIG Prisons Pradeep Gupta inspected the district jail on Monday night.

The DIG said the two inmates, Ankit and Dimpy, had managed to infiltrate a restricted area within the jail premises and CCTV footage is being reviewed to ascertain the circumstances that led to the security breach.

Security personnel and other staff on duty are also being questioned and action will be taken against anyone found guilty, the officer added.

The DIG denied allegations that district jail staff helped the prisoners escape.

Following a thorough inspection of the district jail for about an hour, he said the two prisoners escaped by making a rope out of blankets and used iron beams on the wall for purchase.

Two undertrial inmates escaped from the district jail at Anaugi, around 25 km from the Kannauj district headquarters, by scaling the prison wall on Sunday night.

In this regard, five officials, including the jailer and deputy jailer, have been suspended by the authorities over alleged negligence, an official said.

The escape came to light around 10 am on Monday during the routine headcount, when two prisoners were found missing, officials said.

The escapees were identified as Dimpy alias Shiva, a resident of Malgawan village under Tathia police station, an undertrial in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Ankit, a resident of Hazarapur in Talgram police station area, jailed over alleged Arms Act violation.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Kannauj district magistrate (DM), having found prima facie evidence of negligence on the part of jail officials and staff, initiated action to suspend Jailer Vinay Pratap Singh and Deputy Jailer Badri Prasad from the prison headquarters.

The DM has also initiated action to suspend jail warders Shivendra Singh Yadav, Atul Mishra, and Naveen Kumar through the senior jail superintendent.

Any negligence in prison security would be tolerated, the DM had said in the statement. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB