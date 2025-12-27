UP: Four youths killed as speeding car rams into tree in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) Four young men, including two brothers, were killed on Saturday after the car in which they were travelling went out of control, ramming into a tree in Behat area here, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal told PTI that on Saturday evening, a speeding car went out of control and crashed into a tree on the Maa Shakambari Road under Behat police station area.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely destroyed, and all four occupants died on the spot, he added.

The four deceased have been identified as Manish (26), Vijay (28), Jagdish (27), and Sonu (29).

Manish and Vijay, residents of Chilkana in Saharanpur, were brothers, while Jagdish was from Gagalhedi, and Sonu was from Fatehpur in the same district, police said, adding that they were returning from Shakambari towards Behat when the accident occurred.

The car was completely wrecked in the accident, and the bodies of all four deceased were trapped inside.

They had to be extracted by cutting into the vehicle with a power tool.

Police said the bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination and circumstances leading to the accident is being probed. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB