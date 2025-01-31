UP: Freedom fighter Chittu Pandey’s statue damaged by miscreants in Ballia, case registered

Ballia (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A case has been registered against unknown persons in connection with the damage to the statue of famous freedom fighter Chittu Pandey in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia city, police said on Friday.

Circle Officer (City) Gaurav Kumar said that a stick of the Chittu Pandey statue in Ballia was damaged by unknown miscreants three days ago.

He added that a case has been registered at Ballia City Police Station and the matter is under investigation.

Members of the Chittu Pandey Memorial Committee expressed their anger over the damage to the statue and they also met District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Lakshkar on Friday, demanding action.

According to local residents, the statue of the freedom fighter, popularly known as Sher-e-Ballia, was unveiled by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi nearly four decades ago. PTI COR NAV ARD ARD