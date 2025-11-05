UP: Fresh start for elderly ex-offenders, names dropped from history-sheeter list

Aligarh (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) For decades, men in their eighties and nineties in Aligarh, with histories of criminal activity, have carried the burden of their long-forgotten crimes, having to report to police stations every month for offences committed up to half a century ago.

However, this week, that burden was lifted as the Aligarh police removed the names of 130 elderly individuals from its history-sheeter list, marking a rare gesture of compassion within the criminal justice system.

On Monday, the police decided to strike off the names of individuals over 70 years of age who had not committed any crimes for decades, granting them recognition as law-abiding citizens.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Kumar said the decision was taken after a detailed review of the list revealed several names of people aged 80 and even 90 who had not violated the law for over 50 or 60 years.

"While examining the records, I found instances where individuals who had committed a crime in the early 1950s, served their punishment, and have since lived as law-abiding citizens, were still required to report to the police station every month. Some even had to face questions from their grandchildren about why they continued to bear this burden," Kumar told reporters.

The SSP mentioned that approximately 2,500 individuals are listed as history-sheeters in the Aligarh district.

At a function held at the SSP office, Kumar congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to continue being responsible citizens and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.

Mithu Singh (80), one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the police for the move.

"This step is a boon for me and my family. I am indebted to the police department for relieving me of this huge burden at this stage of my life," he said. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL