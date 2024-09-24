UP: Funeral of Sultanpur robbery suspect killed in encounter performed at his ancestral village

Amethi (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) The funeral of Anuj Pratap Singh, the Sultanpur robbery case accused who was killed in an encounter with UP police on Monday, was performed at his ancestral village here on Tuesday under tight security.

Singh's body was brought to his native Janapur village Monday night and the security in the area was beefed up amid tensions, according to officials.

Singh was killed in a pre-dawn encounter with the UP Special Task Force (STF) on Monday near Koluhagada in the Unnao district. He was a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, the officials said.

According to Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Somen Barma, Singh was part of a five-member gang that carried out a robbery at Bharat Soni's shop in the Thatheri Bazaar area of Sultanpur on August 28.

His body arrived in his village around 7:30 PM on Monday.

"Akhilesh Yadav's wish has been fulfilled, a Thakur has been encountered," the deceased's father Dharm Raj Singh had told reporters on Monday.

Expressing his anger and grief, Dharm Raj Singh alleged political motives behind his son's death. "My son has become a victim of politics. He only had one or two cases against him, yet he was encountered."