UP: Gang protecting illegal hospitals busted, 4 held

Sambhal (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) The district administration here busted a gang that allegedly protected illegally-run hospitals and extorted between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh from them, officials said on Thursday, adding that four arrests were made in the case.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pasiya, Chief Medical Officer Tarun Pathak, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar made the announcement in a joint press conference, adding that three accused remain at large.

Kumar said a joint police operation identified and raided 31 hospitals and clinics illegally operating across the district. So far, 19 cases have been registered across various police stations, with more FIRs to be filed, he added.

Seven middlemen were identified in the scheme. Four of them -- Jagatpal, Prem Singh, Bablu Giri, and Sangam -- have been arrested. While Nitin Kumar, Rajiv Kaushik, and Gaurav Bansal, a physiotherapist at a Community Health Centre in Bahjoi, are absconding, the SP said, assuring that they will be arrested soon.

Kumar said the gang allegedly extorted money from these illegal facilities by threatening to file cases against them.

An investigation is underway, and all the accused will be charged under the Gangster Act, with their properties subject to seizure, he added.

To curb the operation of such fake hospitals, a three-member team consisting of the Sambhal city magistrate, a drug inspector, and a circle officer has been formed to conduct raids throughout the district. PTI COR CDN ANM ANM MPL MPL