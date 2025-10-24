UP: Gangster carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in police encounter in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Police gunned down a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, and known to be a member of the Sanjeev Jeeva gang, during an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Shamli police, the encounter took place late Thursday evening in a jungle area of Bhogi Majra after Faisal (38) and an accomplice allegedly robbed a couple from Baranavi village, stealing their motorcycle, mobile phone, and Rs 3,000 in cash near Vedkhedi Bagh around 6.15 pm.

When the couple resisted, the miscreants allegedly opened fire and fled towards Jhinjhana.

Teams from Jhinjhana police station and the district's SWAT unit intercepted the accused during a check, leading to an exchange of fire in which Faisal sustained gunshot wounds.

A constable, Deepak, was also injured in the encounter, the statement said.

Both were taken to a community health centre in Unn and later referred to the district hospital in Shamli, where doctors declared Faisal dead while Deepak is undergoing treatment, police said.

Police recovered two .32 bore calibre pistols, nine live cartridges, five used shells, two motorcycles, including the looted one, a mobile phone, Rs 3,000 in cash, and Faisal's Aadhaar and PAN cards from the spot.

Superintendent of Police, N P Singh, said Faisal was a habitual offender with around two dozen criminal cases registered against him in Shamli and Muzaffarnagar, including for murder, extortion and loot.

He was also wanted in two robbery cases in Shamli and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest, Singh said.

His accomplice managed to escape, and a search is underway to arrest him, police said. PTI COR KIS ARI