UP: Gangster Firoz Khan threatens suicide, booked with 2 others

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Gangster Firoz Khan and his two relatives have been booked for threatening to commit suicide and disrupting official work at Jhinjhana town in Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

The step was taken after a video surfaced on Saturday in which Firoz Khan was seen threatening to commit suicide in his house after tying a chain to his hand, allegedly to build pressure on the police.

Police had initiated a move to seize the property of Firoz Khan, a history-sheeter, under the Gangster Act some time ago.

SP Narendra Pratap Singh told reporters that police have registered a case under sections 218 (resistance to taking of property by lawful authority of a public servant), 221(obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 223(disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 226(attempt to commit suicide to compel or restrain exercise of lawful power), 351(criminal intimidation), 353(statements conducing to public mischief), and 111 (organised crime) of the BNS against the gangster, his relatives Umer Khan and a woman named Shobi in this connection. PTI COR NAV AMJ AMJ