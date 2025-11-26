UP: Gangster hangs self inside Mau district jail

Mau (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A gangster lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district jail allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, officials said.

Circle Officer (City) Anjani Kumar Pandey said the deceased has been identified as Ajit Rawat, a resident of Vikrampur village in Ghazipur district.

Rawat was lodged in the jail in connection with a Gangsters Act case registered at Chiraiyakot police station and was also accused in a theft case, he said.

According to the officials, around 2.30 pm police received information that an inmate had been found hanging inside the jail.

"He used a 'gamcha' to hang himself from a water pipe located behind the hospital section inside the jail," Pandey said.

A forensic team and personnel from Sarai Lakhansinya police station reached the spot soon after. Jail staff were also present, and the body was sent for post-mortem after completing the formalities, he added.

Pandey said the post-mortem will be conducted as per protocol. Further legal proceedings and investigation are underway.