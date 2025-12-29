UP: Gangster involved in cattle theft held after encounter in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) A gangster involved in more than 60 criminal cases, primarily related to cattle theft, was arrested following an encounter here on Monday, police said.

He was intercepted by police following a tip-off.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi said police spotted the accused, identified as Saeed Banjara, moving near Pakad Chaukia Road. When police tried to stop him, he attempted to flee on his motorcycle but slipped and fell.

He then tried to escape on foot and opened fire at the police, the SP said. In retaliation, police fired back, injuring the accused in the leg. He was overpowered and taken into custody before being admitted to a hospital for treatment, Dwivedi added.

The officer said that the accused was wanted in 68 cases, including those registered against him under the Gangsters Act in Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Lakhimpur Kheri and Hardoi districts. PTI COR KIS AKY