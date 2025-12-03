UP: Gangster, lawyer booked for using forged surety documents to secure bail in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A case for cheating and using forged documents has been registered against a gangster and his lawyer in Muzaffarnagar for allegedly using fake surety papers to secure bail, police said on Wednesday.

Police said an FIR was filed on Tuesday against gangster Niraj Babu and his lawyer Yogendra Kumar based on a complaint lodged by Khatoli SHO Dinesh Chand Bhagel.

Additional SP City Satyanarain Prajapat told reporters that the gangster had been absconding after obtaining bail on the basis of sureties that were later found to be forged.

The matter came to notice when the accused failed to appear before a special court despite the issuance of arrest warrants. During the inquiry, police found that the two sureties, listed as Pratap Singh and Bilakhram, were fraudulent.

Pratap Singh had died before the bail was granted, while Bilakhram had never appeared to give surety. Both were untraceable at their stated addresses, the officer said.

It is alleged that the lawyer Yogendra Kumar, in conspiracy with the accused, submitted the forged surety papers before the special court on October 7, 2022, which enabled the gangster's release on bail. A detailed probe has been initiated into the matter, he added. PTI COR ABN AKY PRK