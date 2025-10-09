UP: Gangster shot dead in encounter

Bareilly (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A wanted gangster was shot dead in an encounter with the district police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) near Bilwa bridge on Nainital Road early Thursday, officials said.

A constable sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

The slain criminal, identified as Iftikhar alias Shaitan alias Soldier, was wanted in multiple cases of dacoity and murder across seven districts, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said.

He had 19 cases registered against him, including four related to dacoity and murder. The accused carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

Police recovered a .32 bore pistol, two magazines, 17 live cartridges, Rs 28,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and an unregistered motorcycle from the spot.

One of his accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness and dense forest, the SSP added.

Arya said Shaitan had earlier escaped from police custody in Barabanki in 2012. He was involved in the 2006 Pachomi temple murder and robbery in Faridpur and often used fake identities to evade arrest.

A search operation is underway to nab his absconding associate, police said.