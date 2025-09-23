UP: Gas leak at factory in Amroha, none hurt

Amroha (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A gas leak in a factory in Amroha district triggered panic in the area, officials said on Tuesday.

The leak occurred around 10:30 pm on Monday at West Crop Private Limited in Gajraula.

Factory employees rushed out of the premises as thick smoke spread across nearby areas, including Sultan Nagar and Lakshmi Nagar, causing discomfort to local residents who complained of breathing difficulties and irritation in their eyes and throat.

Amroha District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta said the leak was caused due to contamination of chemicals in the factory store, but said no casualties or injuries were reported.

Regional officer of the Pollution Control Board, Dr. Umesh Shukla said a team had been deployed to conduct a detailed inspection of the site.