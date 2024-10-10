UP gets Rs 31,962 crore advance instalment of tax devolution from Centre, largest among all states

Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Thursday received Rs 31,962 crore advance instalment from the central government, the largest share among all states, as part of tax devolution ahead of the festive season.

The central government disbursed Rs 1,78,173 crore in tax devolution to the state governments.

According to an official statement, the central government's allocation is intended to bolster the economic stability of the states ahead of the festive season.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the financial support.

"Heartfelt gratitude to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and @FinMinIndia for the timely release of Rs 31,962 crore to UP as part of tax devolution. This advance instalment will significantly boost our festive season preparations and accelerate development and welfare initiatives across the state. Together, we are building a stronger and more prosperous Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath wrote on his social media account X. PTI CDN CDN KSS KSS