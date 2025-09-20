UP: Ghaziabad MC gives demo of manhole-cleaning robot to Adityanath

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) Municipal officials here gave a demonstration of a manhole-cleaning robot, 'Bandicoot', to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as per an initiative to modernise and mechanise the city's sanitation infrastructure, prioritising the safety and well-being of sanitation workers.

According to an official statement, municipal commissioner Vikramaditya Malik, in his demonstration, apprised the CM Yogi about the project on Friday.

The move extends Uttar Pradesh's state-wide push for technology-driven sewer maintenance. The programme was first launched in Agra in February 2025, where the Bandicoot robot has already cleaned over 1,500 manholes in just six months.

Adityanath personally inaugurated the robot in Gorakhpur. Operations are also set to begin this month in Bulandshahr, as per the statement.

First introduced in 2018, the Bandicoot robot has been designed to support major government initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Swachh Survekshan and the Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge, all of which are dedicated to promoting safe and dignified sanitation practices.

Bandicoot is equipped with a robotic arm, stabilising legs and a powerful bucket system that can enter manholes to clear blockages and remove hardened sludge without the need for human entry into hazardous environments.

In addition to the technological deployment, VA Tech Wabag is also providing training programmes to help sanitation workers transition into skilled robotic operators.