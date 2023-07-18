UP: Ghosi assembly seat declared vacant

Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) Ghosi assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh has been declared vacant following the resignation of MLA Dara Singh Chauhan, who has switched to the BJP from the Samajwadi Party, according to an official.

Advertisment

Chauhan had submitted his resignation to Speaker Satish Mahana, prompting the SP to term it a "breach of trust".

"After acceptance of Singh's resignation, the Ghosi seat has been declared vacant from Jul 17," the official of UP Assembly said on Tuesday.

Chauhan had joined the SP in January last year after resigning as minister from the Yogi Adityanath government ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Advertisment

Chauhan has once again joined BJP at its headquarters in Lucknow in the presence of senior party leaders.

An Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader, Chauhan was the minister for forests and environment in the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government headed by Adityanath.

Chauhan represented the Madhuban Assembly constituency in Mau district from 2017 to 2022.

Advertisment

He also represented the Ghosi seat in the 15th Lok Sabha for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he was defeated by BJP candidate Harinarayan Rajbhar by more than 1.4 lakh votes.

Chauhan joined the BJP in 2015 and was appointed the party's OBC Morcha president and fielded from the Madhuban Assembly constituency. PTI ABN RT