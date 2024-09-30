UP: Girl commits suicide after fight with mother

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping into a well here allegedly after having an argument with her mother, police said on Monday.

Gopiganj SHO Santosh Kumar Singh said Komal Bind had a fight with her mother Somnath Bind over cooking dinner. The girl, a class 11 student, went to sleep following the argument. The next morning when her mother didn’t find her in the room, the family members went searching for her and found her footwear near a well, about 400 metres away from their house, he said.

After this, with the help of divers and firefighters, her body was taken out from the well this afternoon and sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.