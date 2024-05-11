UP: Girl found with hands, legs tied in Bareilly, 3 accused of gang rape absconding

Bareilly (UP), May 10 (PTI) Police are looking to arrest three persons, including a woman, in suspected case of gang rape of a 15-year-old girl here, officials said.

The minor girl went missing from her house on Thursday evening and she was found from under a tractor trolley on Friday with her hands and legs tied behind her.

"The family members of the minor in the police complaint have alleged that a woman of the village made the girl speak with a man over phone on Thursday evening.

"The man, also a resident of the area, called the minor to a secluded spot where he and another man gang-raped the minor," said Circle Officer (CO) Gaurav Singh.

Later, the duo allegedly tied the hands and legs of the girl and fled from the spot. When the family members found the girl on Friday afternoon she told them about her ordeal, they said.

"Based on the police complaint we have lodged an FIR of gang rape regarding the matter. The minor identified the woman and one of the male accused.

Efforts are on to identify the third accused and arrest the trio, the CO said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY