UP: Girl kidnapped, raped multiple times over 25 days; accused held

Ballia (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl and taking her to Mumbai and Pune, where he raped her multiple times for around 25 days, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Baburam (21) kidnapped the girl on November 14. Based on her father’s complaint, a case was registered against the accused, they said.

Chitbaragaon Station Officer (SO) Dinesh Pathak said the minor was rescued from an area under the police station. She told police that Baburam kidnapped her and had taken her to Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, where he raped her.

Based on her statements, sections related to rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have been added to the case, the officer said.

The accused was arrested the accused on Friday near the Dharmapur intersection, and he was sent to jail after completing the necessary legal formalities, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.