UP: Girl picked up from home, hurt in suspected acid attack

Amroha (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A girl was allegedly picked up from her home here by two unidentified men who assaulted her and threw a flammable substance suspected to be acid, prompting police to launch an investigation into the matter.

Officials said the girl, a class 8 student, has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajeev Kumar Singh said the incident took place in Pathra village, located in the Rahra police jurisdiction.

"The incident took place at approximately 3.30 am. The minor was assaulted by unknown assailants and some flammable substance was thrown at her, leading to burns," Singh said, citing the family's complaint.

The victim has since been referred to a higher medical centre in critical condition, he said.

The girl's brother recounted the horrifying details of the attack, saying, "Around 3.30 am, my sister was taken to Kikar forest by two men who gagged her while she was sleeping. Right now, she is unable to speak about the incident, and we will only understand more once her condition improves." Singh said the incident took place around 3.30 am but was reported to the authorities around 3.30 pm only.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack may be linked to a prior enmity. A complaint has been filed by the victim's brother at the Rahra police station, leading to the registration of an FIR, he said.

The name of a suspect, Rampal, from the same village, has emerged, with whom they have an ongoing rivalry since a murder case in 2020 involving both sides, the officer added.

Amroha District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta said she has spoken to the district police chief and other senior officials regarding the girl's condition and is working to ensure all possible assistance is provided.

"We are making every effort to provide relief to the victim and her family," Gupta added.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Abha said the girl has been referred to a higher medical centre and that such cases are typically managed by the Primary Health Centre (PHC).