UP: Girl, school bus driver attempt suicide after family opposes couple's relationship

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A Class 11 student and her school's bus driver attempted suicide after the girl’s family opposed their relationship due to her age, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the driver, Abhishek Sharma alias Happy and the girl two eloped and got married at a local temple. The two then consumed pesticide and slit their wrists on Thursday, fearing they would be caught.

Both were taken to BRD Medical College, where the girl is stated to be stable, while Abhishek remains in critical condition, they said.

Police said before attempting to kill themselves, he recorded a video with the girl saying although they could not live together, no one could stop them from dying together.

The video was then sent to relatives, who immediately informed Abhishek's father. His father rushed to the location and found the two unconscious, an officer said.

He said the girl's family had opposed the relationship due to her age. Upset over the situation, the couple decided to kill themselves, the officer added.

"Prima facie it appears that the girl repeatedly said that she wanted to stay with Abhishek. His family's decision to arrange his marriage pushed them to this step," Station House Officer (SHO) of Gulariha Police Station Vijay Pratap Singh said.

No written complaint has been filed by either family so far, and the girl's age is being verified before any legal action is initiated, the SHO said.