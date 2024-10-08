UP: Girl wounded in suspected acid attack dies

Amroha/Meerut (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A class eight girl student wounded in a suspected acid attack in the Amroha district died during treatment at a hospital in Meerut, an official said on Tuesday.

Two men allegedly picked up the girl from her house, assaulted her and threw a flammable substance suspected to be acid on her, as per officials.

She was admitted to the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in a serious condition on Monday. She died during treatment at about 11 pm on Monday, said Dheeraj Raj, chief superintendent of the medical college.

Police have arrested two persons -- Prempal and Yogendra -- in the case that was reported from the Pathra village under the Rahra police station limits of the Amroha district, SHO Alka Chowdhury told PTI.

A murder charge has now been added to the FIR registered against the accused based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the victim, she said, adding that the case is suspected to be a fallout of some enmity.

"The incident took place at around 3.30 am on Monday. The minor girl was assaulted by the assailants who threw some flammable substance at her, leading to burn injuries," said Additional Superintendent of Police Rajeev Kumar Singh, citing the complaint.

The matter was reported to the authorities at 3.30 pm on Monday, he added.