UP: Gonda couple arrested for driving engineer to suicide

Gonda (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Police here have arrested a married couple in connection with the suicide of a 25-year-old engineer, an officer said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Manoj Kumar Rawat said Ajit Singh and his wife Sonal Singh were arrested on Saturday in a case related to the death of Abhishek Srivastava, a resident of Vishnupuri Colony under Kotwali Nagar Police Station limits.

The couple has been accused of extorting money from Srivastava and abetting his suicide, Rawat said.

According to the police, Sonal Singh had earlier lodged a complaint accusing her neighbour, Abhishek, of intimidation and demanding money in September, which led to his jailing.

In October, after spending 12 days behind the bars, Abhishek came out on bail.

After his release, Ajit Singh and Sonal Singh allegedly continued to extort money from him, drove him to commit suicide on Wednesday, the ASP said.

Abhishek's family alleged that the couple blackmailed him for money, and framed him in a case, the officer said.

The couple was remanded to judicial custody after their appearance before a court.