UP: Gonda court sentences 2 men to rigorous life imprisonment in connection with minor's gangrape

Gonda (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has sentenced two men to rigorous life imprisonment in connection with the gangrape of a minor girl, District Government Counsel (Criminal) Basant Shukla said on Saturday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on each of them.

Shukla said that the case dates back to August 20, 2022, when a woman filed a written complaint at the Wazirganj police station, alleging that Durgesh and Ramasre had raped her minor daughter.

During the investigation, the police found the allegations to be true and arrested both the accused. The then Circle Officer Sansar Singh Rathi filed the charge sheet in court on December 2, 2023.

DGC (Criminal) said Additional District Judge (POCSO) Nirbhay Prakash on Saturday held both accused, Durgesh alias Banthe Chauhan and Ramasre alias Sarau Pal guilty, and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on each of them. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK