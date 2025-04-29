UP: Gonda man elopes with fiancée's mother in repeat of Aligarh incident

Gonda (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) After an Aligarh man eloped with his fiancée's mother earlier this month, a similar situation has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district.

According to police, a 25-year-old youth, Sushil (name changed), ran away with his intended bride's mother, Rekha (name changed), on Saturday.

The matter came to light when the soon-to-be bride, Geeta (name changed), and her family lodged a complaint at Khodare police station, and a missing person report was eventually filed.

SHO Prabodh Kumar said that the marriage of Geeta, a resident of a village under their police station limits, was fixed about four months ago to Sushil from a village in Basti district.

However, during this period, Sushil and Rekha started talking on mobile, which later turned out to be a regular feature and the conversation used to last for hours.

It is said that the family took this matter lightly at first, but when the conversation increased, and closeness started developing between Rekha and Sushil, they became suspicious.

Learning a lesson from the Aligarh incident, the woman’s family broke off the wedding and arranged her marriage elsewhere. However, Sushil and Rekha continued to be in touch.

Police said that before the marriage was called off, the wedding between Sushil and Geeta was fixed for May 9. However, Sushil eloped with her mother on Saturday last week.

Geeta's family first tried to find them independently but finally reached the police station on Sunday to seek police's help.

Searches are ongoing to find the two, the SHO said.