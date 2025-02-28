UP: Gorakhpur man hacks to death three family members including grandparents

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) In a shocking triple murder, a 24-year-old man hacked his grandfather to death with a spade when he objected to attacking a buffalo with it and later also killed his granduncle and grandmother in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Friday morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said the accused, Ramdayal, who is believed to be mentally unstable has been arrested.

Ramdayal's mother, Kusumawati, who witnessed the killings, fled to alert the villagers. She revealed that her son had displayed violent tendencies following an accident, he said.

The incident took place in Jhangha area when the accused first attacked a buffalo with the tool. When his grandfather Kuber Maurya (72) objected, he turned violent and fatally struck him, police said.

Upon hearing the commotion, his granduncle Sadhu Maurya (75) and grandmother Draupadi Devi (70) rushed to the scene, only to be chased down and brutally killed by Ramdayal in a nearby field, they said.

After killing the three he dragged the bodies to the roadside and sat beside them, they added.

Villagers, too terrified to intervene, informed the police following which officers arrived at the scene and arrested him after a brief chase, Srivastava said.

According to police, two days ago, the accused had brandished a wooden stick in public and assaulted a youth but was released when his grandparents pleaded, he said.

Meanwhile, villagers claimed a history of mental illness in the family, with the Ramdayal's father and uncle also exhibiting unstable behaviour.

"The situation in the village is under control, and all aspects of the case are being investigated," the SP said.